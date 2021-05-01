Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.