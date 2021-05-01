Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Sells 16,617 Shares of Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

