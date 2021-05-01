Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 147,534 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

