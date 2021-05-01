Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.
Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.13 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
