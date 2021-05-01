Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.13 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

