Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. WEED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
WEED Company Profile
