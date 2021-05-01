Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $16,200.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. WEED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.