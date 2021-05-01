Insula Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Insula has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $16,608.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00075668 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003276 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002949 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

