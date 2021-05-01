inSure DeFi Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and $1.27 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,499,248,766 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

