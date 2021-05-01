inSure Market Cap Hits $34.02 Million (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One inSure coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. inSure has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068457 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

inSure Coin Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

