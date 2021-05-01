Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.