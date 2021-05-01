Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Integer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.