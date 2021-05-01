Intelligent Trading Foundation Trading Down 3.9% This Week (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $28,398.86 and approximately $44,542.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

