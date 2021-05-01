Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,303 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

