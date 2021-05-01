International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

