InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,259.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

