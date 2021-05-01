Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $865.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $772.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

