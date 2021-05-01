Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,094,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,483. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

