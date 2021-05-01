Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
