Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

