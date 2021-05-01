Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.52 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.