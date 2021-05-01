Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares during the period.

PDP opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

