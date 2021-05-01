Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $85.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

