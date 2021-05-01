Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 5,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32.

