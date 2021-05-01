Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 58.2% in April

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

