Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 58.2% in April

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
