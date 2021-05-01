Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 28.7% in April

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 112,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.