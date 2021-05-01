Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $33.01. 435,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 855,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75.

