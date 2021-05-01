Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PFG Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

