Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

