Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

