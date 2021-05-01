Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

