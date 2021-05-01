Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

