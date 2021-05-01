Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading Down 3.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 671,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 850,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35.

