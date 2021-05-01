Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.