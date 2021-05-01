Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.78 and last traded at $95.78. 1,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.