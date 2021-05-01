Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.06

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and traded as high as $51.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 20,540 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

