Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $64.52. Approximately 1,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.