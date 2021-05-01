Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $106.49.

