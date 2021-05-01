Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Up 59.5% in April

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $13.73 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

