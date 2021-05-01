Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Cap of $26.25 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $8,929.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.00874572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.06 or 0.08533120 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

