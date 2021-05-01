IOST (IOST) Price Up 35.2% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $418.59 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

