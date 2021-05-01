IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.12 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $2.37 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003623 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00134265 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.