IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $647.09 million and $195.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00083038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.