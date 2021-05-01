IQ.cash Trading Up 5.9% This Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $446,834.99 and $89,385.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00285939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.97 or 0.01107118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00723941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.77 or 0.99955034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

