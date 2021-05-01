Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0145

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $332,301.76 and approximately $8,825.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 22,981,239 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Iridium Coin Trading

