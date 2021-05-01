Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

