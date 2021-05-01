Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.