iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) shares rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $86.28. Approximately 2,367,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,807,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.