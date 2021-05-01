iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.73 and last traded at $138.64. 15,669,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,181,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54.

