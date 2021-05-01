iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,799,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

