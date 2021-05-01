iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

