iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 9,213,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

