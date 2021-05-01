iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.