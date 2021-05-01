iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 571.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

